Companies
Drug exports have brought red faces. New fixes are on way.
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 07 May 2024, 06:30 AM IST
SummaryApart from tightening the approvals process for pharmaceutical products meant for overseas markets, the government’s efforts are also directed at strengthening drug exports
NEW DELHI : Drugs made in India for global markets will soon have their local certification aligned with global norms, as the government moves to assure foreign buyers after recent incidents of sub-standard drugs sold abroad.
