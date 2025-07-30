Drug firm Aizant to soon get binding bids for controlling stake in $350-mn deal
Summary
The deal, which has been in the works for more than a year-and-a-half, will see the healthcare-focused private equity (PE) firm sell a controlling stake in the company together with the promoters.
MUMBAI : InvAscent, the firm that manages India Life Sciences Fund, is expecting binding bids for its stake in the Hyderabad-based Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd early next month.
