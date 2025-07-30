Drug firm Aizant to soon get binding bids for controlling stake in $350-mn deal

InvAscent is the investment advisor to a family of funds that operate under the name India Life Sciences Fund or ILSF. It has so far raised around $500 million from global investors across three funds and deployed the same in 35 companies across pharma, healthcare delivery, healthtech, medical devices, and animal health industries. It is currently deploying from its fourth fund (India Life Sciences Fund IV). In 2023, it made four investments and exited five portfolio companies during the year.