Drug packaging to sport QR code to stop counterfeiting

“With this change, it will be easy to identify genuine medicines from the counterfeit ones since the QR code will contain many details like the manufacturer and batch number, expiry etc. The issue of counterfeit medicines or forge selling is one that worries companies immensely. QR codes will significantly help curb this. It is a much-needed move and will help in driving and maintaining the quality of the medicines thereby acutely focusing on patient health and safety," said Sanjeev Jain, co-founder and director of Akums Pharmaceuticals.