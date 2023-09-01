Drug regulator to closely monitor small drug firms1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:28 PM IST
The primary focus is to ensure strict adherence to the Good Manufacturing Practices norms at their production facilities
The Drugs Controller General of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi has instructed all state drug regulators to closely monitor around 200 micro, small and medium enterprises involved in drug manufacturing, said a government official aware of the matter.
