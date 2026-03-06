Drugmakers step up obesity awareness as weight-loss drug race heats up

"As a science-driven healthcare company, we are running a disease awareness campaign that aims to educate and empower people living with obesity to take back control of their health. We intend to end the stigma surrounding the obesity narrative by normalising conversations, seeking help and encouraging confidence among individuals who have for long dealt with this alone," a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk India said in response to Mint's emailed queries, adding that all ads are "done in alignment with a robust legal, compliance and regulatory framework."