DS Group acquires LuvIt chocolate maker The Good Stuff1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 12:10 PM IST
This acquisition is in line with the Noida-based group’s plans to grow its confectionary portfolio, while widening distribution across grocery and other retail outlets
New Delhi: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of The Good Stuff Pvt Ltd, backed by Goldman Sachs and Mitsui Ventures. Formerly known as Global CP Pvt Ltd, the company sells chocolates and confectionary under the LuvIt brand.
