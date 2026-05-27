DS Group brings British chain Ben’s Cookies to India to cater to Gen Z and millennials

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), known for its Catch masalas and beverages, has tied up with the UK’s Ben’s Cookies to launch the chain in India in early June, betting on rising demand for artisanal bakery products.
The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), known for its Catch masalas and beverages, has tied up with the UK’s Ben’s Cookies to launch the chain in India in early June, betting on rising demand for artisanal bakery products.
Founded in Oxford’s Covered Market in 1983, the British artisanal cookie brand built a cult following across global markets for its soft-centred cookies made using butter, large chocolate chunks and fresh ingredients. The flavours include milk chocolate chunk, white chocolate and macadamia, and ginger and dark chocolate, apart from eggless variants.
Founded in Oxford’s Covered Market in 1983, the British artisanal cookie brand built a cult following across global markets for its soft-centred cookies made using butter, large chocolate chunks and fresh ingredients. The flavours include milk chocolate chunk, white chocolate and macadamia, and ginger and dark chocolate, apart from eggless variants.
The cookie market in India is highly under-penetrated, with only a handful of mainstream brands such as Cookie Man and more premium ones like Dohful and Cookie Cartel.
The DS Group will open seven Ben’s Cookies stores across Delhi and Mumbai in June and July, with plans to scale up to 10 outlets by the end of the financial year, across prominent high-street and premium malls, said Sanskriti Gupta, who leads the venture. The partnership marks the group’s latest push into premium food retail after parting ways with Swiss premium chocolate manufacturer Läderach last year.
Gupta looks at food retail and marketing from a strategic and ideation point of view for the company. She said Gen Z and millennials are increasingly spending on artisanal bakery products, premium cafés and experiences.
“As Indians’ disposable income increases, newer experiences and a willingness to pay a premium for a better product are driving the market,” Gupta added.
The DS Group has also invested in luxury brands such as the high-end cafe chain L’Opéra and owns supermarket chain Le Marche, among others. Ben’s Cookies will be positioned in the “affordable premium” segment, with cookies priced from ₹325 and gifting packs starting at about ₹1,500.
Quality control
"Our initial phase focuses on a direct-to-store distribution model through key hub cities to maintain maximum quality control and we will do deliveries through food aggregators as well," she said.
Gupta said the company sees similarities with the evolution of the country's café market, where consumers have become comfortable paying premium prices for everyday indulgences.
“A coffee from a large chain today costs upwards of ₹325 and consumers are buying into that experience. We see Ben’s Cookies in a similar premium grab-and-go coffee, cookie and shake space," she added.
Unlike conventional café formats, Ben’s Cookies outlets will operate with limited seating and a strong focus on takeaways. Stores will span roughly 400-500 square feet across a mix of malls and high streets rather than ultra-luxury retail destinations.
“We understand Delhi and Mumbai much better than other markets right now, whether it is choosing locations or understanding the consumer. Once we perfect the format here, we will expand further,” she said.
Premium grade-A malls in top micro-markets command steep rentals. Real estate consultancy Anarock’s Releap report said the average rent at DLF Promenade in the National Capital Region was ₹719 per sq ft a month in 2025. A 400-500 sq ft store in a top-performing mall could cost roughly ₹36-43 lakh a year in rent alone, excluding fit-outs, maintenance and other opex and capex charges.
The DS Group is betting heavily on gifting demand and impulse dessert purchases during the festive and corporate gifting season.
Instead of centralized baking, the cookie dough will be imported from the UK and baked fresh in every store throughout the day. The company said it will avoid dark-store quick-commerce distribution.
Price positioning
KS Narayanan, food industry veteran and expert, said albeit small, the Indian cookie market has steadily premiumized over the years, led initially by packaged brands from ITC Ltd and Britannia Industries. Later, cafés and quick service restaurant chains like Subway and Starbucks familiarized consumers with freshly baked “gooey” cookies in the ₹100-150 range. He said the price point requires careful positioning.
“The market has evolved from basic packaged cookies to premium freshly baked formats, but taking consumers to a ₹325 cookie could be a tall order,” he said.
Narayanan added that while premiumization in the food market is clearly visible, operating high-end chains like Ben’s Cookies requires paying attention to maintaining imported ingredients, temperature-controlled logistics and fresh baking standards in the warm climate, which could add operational complexity and costs, particularly outside premium mall environments.
This venture is part of a broader food retail strategy that the DS Group is developing. Gupta said it is exploring partnerships with international food and QSR brands across categories ranging from Mexican cuisine to burgers, while also evaluating investments in Indian food startups. As per the National Restaurant Association of India, the country's QSR market is expected to reach about $30.4 billion in 2026, growing at a near double-digit pace.
A mix of homegrown and international brands like Theobroma, Paul’s, Magnolia Bakery, macaron chain Ladurée, and L’Opéra bakery have driven demand for indulgent baked goods. Investor interest has also grown. ChrysCapital’s majority stake acquisition in Theobroma last year valued the chain at about ₹2,410 crore.