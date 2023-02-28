DS Group brings Swiss luxury chocolate brand Läderach to India

DS Group brings Swiss luxury chocolate brand Läderach to India1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
DS Group said this is a strategic partnership to augment its presence in the confectionery segment and it will also mark its entry into the chocolate segment.
DS Group said this is a strategic partnership to augment its presence in the confectionery segment and it will also mark its entry into the chocolate segment.
Dharampal Satyapal Group Limited (DS Group), which sells Rajnigandha pan masala and FMCG products under its Catch brand, has announced its partnership with luxury Swiss chocolate brand Läderach to launch it in India.
Dharampal Satyapal Group Limited (DS Group), which sells Rajnigandha pan masala and FMCG products under its Catch brand, has announced its partnership with luxury Swiss chocolate brand Läderach to launch it in India.
The company said this is a strategic partnership to augment its presence in the confectionery segment and it will also mark its entry into the chocolate segment. The group also has luxury retail experience in brands like Le Marche, L’Opera, Uncafe, and Les Petits. It has also been managing internationally luxury clothing and accessories brands like YSL, Tom Ford, Berluti etc in India.
The company said this is a strategic partnership to augment its presence in the confectionery segment and it will also mark its entry into the chocolate segment. The group also has luxury retail experience in brands like Le Marche, L’Opera, Uncafe, and Les Petits. It has also been managing internationally luxury clothing and accessories brands like YSL, Tom Ford, Berluti etc in India.
The group is already an established player in the confectioneries space and makes products like Pulse, Chingles, Rajnigandha Silver Pearls, and Maze.
Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of the group said, “We are delighted to partner with them. Like us they are passionate about its heritage and understanding of flavours and consumer preference. It is an authentic Swiss family heritage spanning decades in pursuit of their passion and commitment to luxury chocolate. With our collective commitment to quality and innovation, we are ready take this brand to the consumers with its handcrafted chocolates.“
Johannes Läderach, CEO of the chocolate brand said, “We are very pleased to finally be able to present our freshly made chocolate on the Indian market. With us, two partners with high standards are now working towards a common goal."
Founded in 1962, Läderach, the company said in a statement is known for its recipes and makes artisanal chocolates. DS Group on the other hand, has also invested in the hotel space and has properties like Namah Resort in Jim Corbett. Its other hotel is in Nainital, The Manu Maharani, both of whom have recently tied up with Radisson Hotel Group.