DS Group's luxury arm to invest up to ₹200 cr to expand portfolio
Summary
- The company has so far focused on luxury menswear brands, but its next set of developments will focus on women’s luxury wear
New Delhi: DS Luxury, a subsidiary of DS Group, plans to invest up to ₹200 crore in the coming years to introduce more luxury brands to the Indian market.
