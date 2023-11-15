Typically, luxury companies that come to India choose to enter the market either through a master franchise agreement with a local partner or a joint venture. “Business flipped post covid. As far as luxury and premium products go, massive growth is projected in the market for the next 5-10 years. A large number of brands are looking to come to India now like never before. The existing luxury supply in malls can only do a certain volume of business. There could also be potential in creating other formats, such as multi-brand luxury outlets," he said.