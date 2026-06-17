DS Group boosts FY27 hotel investment by 50% to ₹1,500 crore amid hospitality boom

NEW DELHI: Riding a buoyant hotel market and a shortage of room supply, fast-moving consumer goods conglomerate Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group is raising its hospitality investment commitment by 50% and accelerating plans to expand through acquisitions and new developments.
In FY27, the group's hospitality arm plans to raise its hospitality investment commitment to a total of ₹1,500 crore from the ₹1,000 crore announced in 2024, after deploying or committing roughly 60% of the original allocation. The company is pursuing a mix of acquisitions—primarily brownfield assets—and greenfield projects, with a particular focus on distressed properties.
“We will up our investment to ₹1,500 crore considering the demand (for the hotel sector),” Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman of DS Group, told Mint.
A key part of that expansion is the redevelopment of the former Uppal’s Orchid hotel near Delhi’s Aerocity into a 200-room W Hotels property. DS Group is investing about ₹400 crore in the project, including land costs. The hotel is expected to debut in the second half of 2027 and will be the first W Hotel in Delhi-NCR and only the second property in India under Marriott International's luxury W Hotels brand.