DS Luxury bets on premium fashion boom, plans 30 stores by FY28 as India's luxury market is set to boom
SummaryIndia's luxury retail landscape is evolving as DS Luxury plans to launch 30 stores by 2027-28, focusing on multi-brand concepts. With increasing demand for luxury goods, the company is also targeting tier-2 cities, as the significance of brand logos has not yet faded in India.
With India's appetite for high-end fashion and accessories on the rise, DS Luxury, the luxury retail arm of Dharampal Satyapal Group Ltd, makers of Catch and other FMCG products, is gearing up for aggressive expansion over the next three years. The company plans to operate 30 stores across the country by 2027–28, spanning both luxury mono-brand boutiques and a new multi-brand concept.