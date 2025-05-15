The multi-brand format, he added, will also help the company enter tier-2 cities, where luxury mall infrastructure is still developing or has not developed at all. “These types of formats can be taken to different cities, even where luxury mall infrastructure doesn't exist," he said. The format also serves as a risk hedge in a market where brand cycles can be short. “Sometimes luxury brands also tend to have a shelf life, so when there is a multi-brand store, that helps reduce the risk for us as well as for the brand before they launch in a mono-brand format," Kumar said.