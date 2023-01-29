DTH cos gear up to meet TRAI’s 1 Feb deadline

DTH cos gear up to meet TRAI’s 1 Feb deadline4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:58 PM IST
- Under the new amendments, or NTO 3.0, broadcasters were allowed by the sector regulator to increase the price of channels, which are part of a bouquet, to ₹19 from ₹12 earlier.
NEW DELHI : Even as the cable TV industry resists broadcast networks’ latest price hikes under the new amendments to the tariff order, Indian direct-to-home (DTH) operators such as Tata Play, Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV are gearing up to implement the new pricing regime starting 1 February. Under the new amendments, or NTO 3.0, broadcasters were allowed by the sector regulator to increase the price of channels, which are part of a bouquet, to ₹19 from ₹12 earlier. The new pricing is effective 1 February.
