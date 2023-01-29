DTH cos gear up to meet TRAI’s 1 Feb deadline

Most of the broadcasters have increased their bouquet and popular channels’ prices between 10-15% and claim that it’s the bare minimum, as there has been no price increase over the last four years. DTH players, who, unlike the cable industry, don’t have local cable operators, have decided to take some hit on other costs and pass on only a 5-9% increase to subscribers. “For most of our users, almost 80%, their monthly DTH bills will not go up beyond 5-6%," said a Tata Play spokesperson. The company, which has close to 22 million subscribers, will implement the price hike for new subscribers from 1 February, while existing subscribers will be migrated to new pricing within four to six weeks.