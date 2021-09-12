DTH players miffed as broadcasters offer pay channels for free on DD Free Dish

“Our customers have been complaining (that they have been paying for something that is available for free on another platform). We started these conversations a year ago when we first noticed it was happening and even wrote to Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). But we’ve received no response from either broadcasters or the regulatory authority," Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Sky said. If DTH players do not hear back even now, Nagpal said they would go ahead with legal action that they have been contemplating all this while, he added.

