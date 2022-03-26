DU admission criteria 2022: Things required to get admission to Delhi University

Admission is set to begin in India's one of the premier universities, the Delhi University, in the next few months. For the first time, students planning to appear for the DU admission 2022, will have to pass the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Besides, students will also have to clear the Class 12 exam to be eligible for admission.
For the first, there will be no cutoffs to get admission in DU, only CUET marks will be given importance.
As per DU's guidelines, candidates must take CUET in only those subjects which they have cleared in Class 12.
If the subject studied in Class 12 does not figure in CUET, the candidate will have to appear in a subject that is similar or closely related to it.
"Merit will be calculated based on a combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared in CUET as mentioned in the programme-specific eligibility," according to the guidelines.
Admissions to minority institutions such as St Stephen's College, and Jesus and Mary College, will also be carried out through CUET.
In addition to this, Delhi University has also accepted the proposal to set up the Delhi School of Analytics (DSA) under the Institutes of Eminence.
The DSA will offer short and long-term certificate courses, diploma, and degree programmes that will enhance the business analytical skills of students.
This week, the University Grant Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced to make Central University Entrance Test (CUET) compulsory for admission in government-funded universities. The CUET exam can be given in 13 different languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
The CUET question paper will be divided into two sections, that is, Section 1B will be optional for students and can be opted by students who want to go for any other language apart from the ones mentioned above. In this section, questions can be expected from French, German, etc. The other section will be the domain-specific subjects section. Here, the students will have the liberty to choose up to six domains that they wish to pursue in their UG course.