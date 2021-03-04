Dubai risks driving out investors as public companies delist

For the second time in less than three months, one of the emirate’s leading companies said it will effectively delist one of its units for about two-thirds of its original public-offering price. Emaar Properties PJSC, which built the city’s iconic Burj Khlaifa tower, announced Tuesday it plans to buy back a 15% stake in its Emaar Malls PJSC unit at a 36% discount to the 2.9 dirhams a share at which it sold it in 2014.

