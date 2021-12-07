Dubai to list Tecom Group in local stock exchange: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to list Tecom Group in local stock exchange: Dubai Media Office1 min read . 07:42 PM IST
The listing aims at increasing the size of the stock market in the Emirate to AED 3 trillion in the coming period
CAIRO : Dubai will list Tecom Group on the local stock exchange, the Dubai Media Office reported on Tuesday.
The listing aims at increasing the size of the stock market in the Emirate to AED 3 trillion ($816.84 billion) in the coming period.
