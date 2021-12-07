Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dubai to list Tecom Group in local stock exchange: Dubai Media Office

1 min read . 07:42 PM IST Omar Fahmy, Reuters

The listing aims at increasing the size of the stock market in the Emirate to AED 3 trillion in the coming period

CAIRO : Dubai will list Tecom Group on the local stock exchange, the Dubai Media Office reported on Tuesday.

The listing aims at increasing the size of the stock market in the Emirate to AED 3 trillion ($816.84 billion) in the coming period. 

