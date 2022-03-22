Dubai's main airport to close one runway for overhaul. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The shutdown comes during a time when the country faces busy passenger traffic due to the summer season. The closure supposedly may lead to flight reductions.
This would not be the first time Dubai's main airport decided to take an extensive repair mechanism and a long overhaul. The airport had undergone such extensive repairs in 2014, and later in 2019, the southern runway was similarly refurbished.
Dubai's main airport has stated that some carriers will redirect flights to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central, the Gulf city's second airport to reduce delays and disruption.
Further, the airport has alerted all airlines to plan their flight reductions and accordingly schedule planning.
Dubai International (DXB) is the world’s busiest airport for international passengers. Since its inception in 1960, the airport has registered massive growth in passenger traffic with an annual average growth rate of 13%. DXB’s world-class facilities include the $1.2 billion Concourse D, a state of the art facility serving all international airlines that operate into Terminal 1, Concourse A – the world’s first and largest purpose-built A380 facility that is one of the three Concourses used exclusively by Emirates airline, as well as Terminal 2. The airport is home to Emirates.
