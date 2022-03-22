Dubai's main airport to close one runway for overhaul. Details here

Dubai International (DXB) is the world’s busiest airport for international passengers. Since its inception in 1960, the airport has registered massive growth in passenger traffic with an annual average growth rate of 13%. DXB’s world-class facilities include the $1.2 billion Concourse D, a state of the art facility serving all international airlines that operate into Terminal 1, Concourse A – the world’s first and largest purpose-built A380 facility that is one of the three Concourses used exclusively by Emirates airline, as well as Terminal 2. The airport is home to Emirates.