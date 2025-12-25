Pulsar Capital, a Dubai-based investment firm, is in advanced discussions to acquire Bengaluru-based Nandhana Palace, an Andhra-cuisine restaurant chain, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
Pulsar Capital in talks to buy Andhra cuisine chain Nandhana Palace for $50–60 million
SummaryThe Dubai-based private equity firm is looking to fold the Bengaluru-based restaurant chain into a larger food platform as investor interest in mid-sized dining brands accelerates.
