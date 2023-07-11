A DIY platform, Dukaan has replaced 90% of its support team with the Artificial Intelligence-based chatbot, said founder Suumit Shah on his official Twitter handle on Monday. He also counted on various benefits of shifting to AI bots.

In a tweet, Shah said, “We had to layoff 90% of our support team because of this AI chatbot. Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely." “The results? Time to first response went from 1m 44s to INSTANT! Resolution time went from 2h 13m to 3m 12sn Customer support costs reduced by ~85% Here's how's we did it," the Dukaan founder tweeted. He further said that customer Support had been a struggle for the company for a long, hence, fixing it felt like an opportunity to him. "Given the state of economy, startups are prioritizing "profitability" over striving to become "unicorns," and so are we. It's less magical, sure, but at least it pays the bills!" Shah added.

Dukaan CEO stated that the struggle was real and there were many of it.

"Random - "Why would someone with a tech/product expertise work as a support agent?" It’s like - Lionel Messi doing a full time job at Decathlon, though the theory has some merit, but is ultimately flawed."

Shah also said that AI sounds cool, but all he knew about artificial intelligence was the ‘full form’.

“The idea: Dukaan's own AI assistant, which would answer customer queries instantly and precisely, anywhere. AI sounds cool! But wait…My understanding of AI is equivalent to my understanding of ACID properties of a database. All I knew was the FULL FORM," he added.

He also wrote a lengthy explanation of how the AI chatbot helped Dukaan customers. Shah revealed that Dukaan Lead Data Scientist Ojasvi Yadav worked on a chatbot that could answer all questions.

"He came up with the working demo of the chatbot and asked me to try. The bot was answering almost all common questions about Dukaan instantly & accurately. However, account-specific questions like “why has my payout been pending for 2 days?," Shah said.

"A day later, he came up with another demo and this time bot answered both generic as well as account-specific questions, instantly. Let's name her "Lina" and @_ggpush to prod," he stated.

However, Suumit Shah has copped backlash for his thread and the decision of replacing human force with artificial intelligence.

“Dude, You disrupted the lives of 90% of your support team & you're celebrating it in public. You also likely destroyed your customer support (disprove with good CSAT for the bot) - all for a basic ChatGPT wrapper. This is a new low even for you," a user tweeted.

Another commented, “The most heartless tweet I’ve ever seen. @ojasvi_yadav should be ashamed to be associated with you."