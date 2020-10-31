Dunkin’ to be bought by Inspire Brands in $11.3 billion deal

Dunkin’ fared well due to to investments in its mobile ordering app -- enhancing contactless buying options -- and expansion in a lunch category where the company had previously had little presence. The Canton, Massachusetts-based chain, which dropped the word “Donuts" from its namesake chain about two years ago as it broadened its focus, has gained market share during the pandemic in part through wide availability of drive-thru and delivery, Dunkin’ executives said during an earnings call in July.