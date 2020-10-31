Dunkin’ to be sold to Inspire Brands for $8.8 billion

The deal is the second-largest acquisition of a North American restaurant chain in at least a decade at $11.3 billion including debt, behind the $13.3 billion deal for Tim Hortons by Restaurant Brands International Inc. in 2014, according to investment data provider Dealogic. Inspire, the owner of Arby’s and other chains that is backed by private-equity firm Roark Capital, said the deal will make it the second-largest U.S. restaurant chain by domestic sales after McDonald’s Corp. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, the companies said on Friday.