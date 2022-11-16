Dunkin upgrades store design, introduces new menu

Dunkin, formerly known as Dunkin Donuts, dropped the word Donut from its brand identity in 2019, with an intent to focus more on beverages. The company, however, continues to sell its signature donuts and other food and bakery items
NEW DELHI: Coffee and food chain Dunkin’ has unveiled a new restaurant design in India in line with the brand’s focus on being a coffee-first brand. The design upgrade is also accompanied with a new menu, which brings its international coffee and bakery range to India.
“Following extensive consumer research, Dunkin’ India launched the new store design and refreshed menu at the new location at Skymark One, Noida. The design was developed in partnership with Landor & Fitch, with rich wood tones and pops of orange and pink, along with comfortable seating, the Skymark location exhibits the brand’s essence–fun, vibrant, and inviting, and offers consumers the perfect ambience to cultivate positive moments over a coffee. Dunkin’ will soon launch its new identity in stores across NCR," Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), that operates the master franchise of Dunkin’ in India, said in a statement on Wednesday.
American brand Dunkin’ was founded in 1950 and has been serving consumers with its coffee, donut, and bakery range. Dunkin, formerly known as Dunkin Donuts, dropped the word Donut from its brand identity in 2019, with an intent to focus more on beverages. The company, however, continues to sell its signature donuts and other food and bakery items.
The move is aimed at resonating with millennial consumers, executives at Jubilant FoodWorks said.
“In line with our strategy of being a multi-brand company, we are delighted to re-launch Dunkin’ as a young and vibrant brand, which attracts millennials. The transformation underlines our sound understanding of Indian consumers’ food and beverage choices, evolving preferences, and our commitment to provide the best quality standards," Shyam S. Bhartia and Hari S. Bhartia, Chairman and Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said in the statement.
JFL that operates the Domino’s pizza brand in India currently runs 24 Dunkin’ restaurants across eight cities.
The coffee retail category is constantly expanding, and Dunkin’ will continue to innovate fast and will strive to serve the best coffee and bakery products to our consumers, said Sameer Khetarpal, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.
“Dunkin’ is a brand synonymous with an unparalleled coffee experience. Dunkin’ is embarking on a new journey, and will cater to ever-changing consumer trends, offer more international choices, and move to cold espresso beverages," he said.
The Indian market represents significant growth opportunities for Dunkin’, said Michael Haley, President and Managing Director of International Markets for Inspire Brands. Inspire Brands, is a food services company that acquired the Dunkin’ brand in 2020.
“The thriving Indian market represents significant growth opportunities for Dunkin’ and the broader Inspire portfolio, and we are confident that our iconic, differentiated brands are well-positioned to meet local consumer preferences. Working alongside exceptional licensees like Jubilant FoodWorks, who have deep-rooted expertise in India and emerging markets, we look forward to expanding our restaurant footprint in India in the years to come," Haley said.
The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.