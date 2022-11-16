Dunkin upgrades store design, introduces new menu

“Following extensive consumer research, Dunkin’ India launched the new store design and refreshed menu at the new location at Skymark One, Noida. The design was developed in partnership with Landor & Fitch, with rich wood tones and pops of orange and pink, along with comfortable seating, the Skymark location exhibits the brand’s essence–fun, vibrant, and inviting, and offers consumers the perfect ambience to cultivate positive moments over a coffee. Dunkin’ will soon launch its new identity in stores across NCR," Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), that operates the master franchise of Dunkin’ in India, said in a statement on Wednesday.