New Delhi: Hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo has launched a marketing campaign featuring actor Sunny Deol to back its ultra-fast grocery delivery service Dunzo Daily.

To be sure, Dunzo Daily was rolled out in parts of Bengaluru earlier this year. The service offers quick grocery delivery to local neighbourhoods.

The campaign will feature a series of ad films, print advertisements, as well as online and offline marketing activities. Spread over the duration of over a month, the subsequent campaigns will feature other film stars, the company said in statement.

“In its latest marketing campaign, Grocery ka drama chhodo, Dunzo Daily karo, Dunzo reinforces that proposition and sheds light on the wait time and hassles surrounding online grocery delivery. Kicking off the campaign with its first ad film for Dunzo Daily, veteran actor Sunny Deol reprises his iconic dialogues from Damini and highlights Dunzo Daily’s proposition of seamless, on-demand delivery of groceries," the company said.

The campaign has been tweaked to cater specifically to the likings of Bengaluru audiences.

Online grocery retailers, food aggregators, as well as hyperlocal delivery platforms such as Dunzo are now stepping up efforts to ensure quicker delivery of daily goods.

“At Dunzo we want to deliver an experience that’s astoundingly better than any offline experience that requires you to wait or walk to your local store or wait for slots from other online platforms," Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-founder, Dunzo, said

For instance, online grocery platform Grofers has launched a 10-15-minute delivery service in 10 cities.

Dunzo Daily offers 2,000 products while ensuring delivery in under 20 minutes. Dunzo will scale the Dunzo Daily service through its network of co-owned and operated mini-warehouses where it will stock fast moving consumer goods, fresh produce and medicines, to ensure quick deliveries in every neighbourhood in the top 20 cities of the country, the company said. Its first dark store was launched in Indiranagar in June.

Dunzo plans to expand the Dunzo Daily experience within a 5 km distance from every resident in the city. “Dunzo has delved deep into consumers’ buying habits in order to stock the Dunzo Daily stores with the most frequented grocery items," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.