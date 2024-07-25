Dunzo has only paid half its dues, creditor tells NCLT

  • Invoice Discounters of Dunzo Digital has filed an application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, seeking the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the firm.
  • Betterplace, another of Dunzo's creditors, had filed a insolvency application against the company in February.

Priyanka Gawande
Published25 Jul 2024, 03:22 PM IST
On 19 June, Invoice Discounters of Dunzo told the tribunal that settlement talks had failed.
On 19 June, Invoice Discounters of Dunzo told the tribunal that settlement talks had failed.

Invoice Discounters of Dunzo Digital, a creditor of e-commerce delivery firm Dunzo, has filed an application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, seeking the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the firm. It told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that the company has only partially repaid its dues – though there is no clarity on the exact amount Dunzo owes. The startup counts Reliance Retail and Google among its investors.

Dunzo's counsel told the tribunal, “The parties are genuinely exploring settlement talks and closing to finalise the settlement details. Kindly grant us two weeks time. If the settlement talks fail, we will go ahead and file a reply in the matter.” The creditor's counsel contesting these claims and said the company has paid only half of the money it owes.

Also read: Dunzo in talks to raise $50 million in Lightbox-led round

A bench led by justices K Biswal and Manoj Kumar Dubey said that any settlement should be initiated by the petitioner. “We are not bothered… [for] any settlement proposal henceforth, both the parties need to file a joint affidavit within two days, otherwise we will reject [it]. This is the position.” It said it would hear the matter next on 6 August.

Dunzo forfeited its right to reply

According to an NCLT order dated 29 May, both parties had sought more time as settlement talks were underway. The bench had said that in case there was no settlement, Dunzo would have to reply to the insolvency petition in two weeks.

However, on 19 June, Invoice Discounters told the tribunal that the settlement talks had failed. The tribunal then said Dunzo has forfeited its right to file a reply.

Betterplace, one of Dunzo's operational creditors, also filed a insolvency application against the company in February. It, too, did not disclose the exact amount on which the company defaulted.

Also read: NCLT gives Dunzo two weeks to settle dues with Betterplace Safety Solutions

Dunzo's liquidity crisis

Dunzo is in the midst of a liquidity crisis that has over the past year forced it to change business models, delay salaries and vendor payments, and reduce its workforce.

On 3 May we reported the startup is in the final stages of closing a “transaction" with investors that it had been looking to raise for at least a year to clear pending liabilities, including salaries.

The arrangement is also expected to “find safety for the company into perpetuity", co-founder and chief executive Kabeer Biswas told employees on Friday in an internal communication, which Mint saw.

Also read: Cash-strapped Dunzo finally close to striking a “transaction” to settle its dues

The report said, citing a person aware of the developments, that Dunzo was in late-stage talks to raise $22 million-$25 million in a mix of equity and debt from a clutch of new and existing investors.

Dunzo did not confirm this, but Biswas said in a message to employees that the company would conduct reviews on 3 and 4 May to finalise the transaction, and that it had also negotiated its liabilities to settle for considerably lower amounts.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 03:22 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsDunzo has only paid half its dues, creditor tells NCLT

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.00
    03:25 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.25 (4.89%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.80
    03:25 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.65 (0.88%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    326.05
    03:25 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11.05 (3.51%)

    NTPC

    392.05
    03:25 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.5 (-0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jyothy Labs

    544.60
    03:18 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    36.65 (7.22%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,831.95
    03:18 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    115.95 (6.76%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    748.05
    03:18 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    46.55 (6.64%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

    376.50
    03:18 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    22.7 (6.42%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue