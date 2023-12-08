Dunzo delays November salary amid cash crunch: Report
Dunzo has also deferred full and final payment to its laid-off employees
Google-backed Dunzo has reportedly not paid salaries of employees in November amid severe cash crunch issues, the Hindu Business Line reported. In the past few months, the hyperlocal quick e-commerce firm laid off more than 30% of its workforce. At the beginning of 2023, the troubled quick commerce startup had more than 1,000 employees and since then the company has undertaken three rounds of layoffs. Dunzo has fired about 300 employees in the first half of this year as part of cost-cutting measures.