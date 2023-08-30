Dunzo pushes pending June, July salary payments to October

The cash-strapped startup has been trying to raise at least $75 million to $150 million in fresh capital from existing and new investors.

MUMBAI :Dunzo Digital Pvt Ltd, the Reliance and Google-backed quick commerce startup, has pushed pending employee salary payments of June and July to October, according to a person familiar with the development.

The cash-strapped startup has been trying to raise at least $75 million to $150 million in fresh capital from existing and new investors, Mint reported earlier this month.

The company told employees on 30 August that it needs to push pending salary payments by one more month to October, the person cited above said.

"August salaries will be paid as usual in September. But employees have been told that July salaries will be paid in October. Around 15% of the employees had not received salaries for June, which will also be paid in October," a person briefed on the matter, who has seen the email, said.

Dunzo had earlier promised to pay salaries for the months of June, July and August by 4 September.

The firm will pay pending salaries with an interest of 12%, it told employees.

The email to employees also said Dunzo has made progress on its fundraising and expects the round to be raised by September, the person cited above added.