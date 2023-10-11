Dunzo exits continue amid rejig: After co-founder, now head of finance leaves cash-strapped startup
Cash-strapped Dunzo saw yet another top level exit on Wednesday amid an extensive restructuring bid. Finance head Sudarshan N quit the company after a chequered year at the helm – mere weeks after the resignation of co-founder Dalvir Suri. The developments come at a time when the Reliance Retail and Google-backed company has delayed salaries, missed repayment deadlines and even faces multiple lawsuits.