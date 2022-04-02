Dunzo eyes up to $300 mn to fund quick commerce biz

In addition to its quick commerce business, which is the company’s focus for the next 18 months, the company also has a peer-to-peer courier and delivery business, which serves both business to business users and consumer to consumer users. It has 75,000 delivery executives for this vertical. It also offers a network of other retail stores – such as Nature’s Basket on its app as a convenience for customers. The courier business and the marketplace are both making money on a unit economics business, Biswas said. The company did not reveal its exact revenue numbers. But Biswas said that Dunzo is currently burning around $7 million to $8 million each month. This burn rate is likely to taper off, once its current expansion plan meets its objectives .It expects to hit profitability closer to 2024, ahead of going public, Biswas said.