Dunzo defers salary payments to September

Dunzo defers salary payments to September1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Quick commerce startup Dunzo, backed by Reliance Industries and Google, has delayed salary payouts for the second time in two weeks due to a cash crunch. The company had previously capped payouts at INR 75,000 ($1,007) for higher earners, but now plans to pay all outstanding salaries by 4 September. Around 40-45% of Dunzo's workforce has been affected by the salary caps. The company is reportedly in the process of raising $50m from new investors.
Mumbai: Quick commerce startup Dunzo on Wednesday delayed its salary payouts for the second time in a fortnight as it battles a cash crunch.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×