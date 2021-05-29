BENGALURU: Hyperlocal delivery startup, Dunzo, said it is looking to provide first dose of covid vaccine to almost 95% of its partners over the next 3–4 weeks.

The company has partnered with the Rotary Club and the Greater Chennai Corporation to roll out the vaccination programme in Chennai.

Dunzo also said it is working with healthcare providers such as Apollo and ACT Grants to support partners and their families getting diagnostic and medical aid should and when they need it.

“Our aim is to vaccinate every single Dunzo Delivery Partner. We will be conducting these drives in phases across all cities, with Chennai and Bangalore already underway. The systematic rollout of this campaign will help us procure enough doses of Covishield and Covaxin so that no delivery partner is left behind in the mass vaccination exercise," the company said in a blog.

Dunzo added that the company continues to provide fresh gloves, masks, and sanitisers at partnered merchant stores for delivery partners to use each time they visit the store.

“We are also monitoring the developments on the ground pertaining to health and regulation, sharing the latest information on preventive measures and road safety guidelines," said Dunzo, as a part of its company blog.

In the event that delivery partners test positive for covid-19, Dunzo claims to take care of the earnings of delivery partners during their isolation and recuperation.

In accordance with the government-mandated testing, the company will reimburse the cost of a covid RT-PCR test in select cities.

In addition to its delivery fleet, the company is also extending the vaccination programme to all partnered merchants and their store staff to ensure business continuity.

The company simultaneously has also kicked off its vaccination drive for employees and their families to secure their physical health.

“While vaccination is one step to provide a safer community for all, the Dunzo team also has access to 24x7 online physical consultations for any medical advice and support needed. In addition to physical health, we are also working with a mental wellness partner who provides group and one-on-one counseling sessions to help support our team during these turbulent times," said the company.

Earlier this month, Swiggy had said that it has began covid vaccination drive in Bengaluru for its delivery partners and frontline staff serving its grocery delivery service Instamart and its brand kitchens.

Foodtech major Zomato has also launched a vaccination drive, setting up camps in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The company has partnered with Max Healthcare for the vaccination camps in the Delhi NCR region.

