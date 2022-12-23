Dunzo whacky orders in 2022: Alarm services, chocolate worth ₹45,000 in 3 deliveries1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
Dunzo, which currently operates in 8 Indian cities, explained that milk was the most commonly-ordered item for this year.
A customer recently ordered Ferrero Rocher chocolates worth ₹45,000 in just three orders, quick delivery app Dunzo said in its year-end report.
" That’s what you call a real chocolate craving," Dunzo while noting about the Chennai customer.
Meanwhile, a surprising detail showed that the southern city has ordered more atta (flour) than rice. "Rice-loving Chennai surprised us with double the atta orders in comparison to Delhi," Dunzo's report said.
Another whacky request was from a man who used Dunzo services to wake him up to catch a flight. The company in a statement said, "We went ahead to wake up one of our customers who was running late for his flight!"
The data also revealed Mumbai and Delhi led the race in the sexual health category. In fact, Mumbai ordered three times more condoms and lubricants than the national capital this year
The grocery delivery app, which currently operates in 8 Indian cities, explained that milk was the most commonly-ordered item for this year.
Among the vegetables, onion, potato, and tomato were the most ordered items in all cities this year, for the second year. And bananas were the most ordered fruit on the app.
The data also pointed out that a customer from Delhi placed 517 orders in September, which is approximately 17 orders every day.
Dunzo’s report read: “We are proud to present yet another edition of our annual report which presents quirky and wacky insights on our shopper behaviour in 2022."
It stated: “Even as the lockdowns were removed in the early days of this year, we can safely say that ordering daily essentials online was the single largest pandemic-triggered trend that is here to stay. Our orders continued to grow across food and non-food in the grocery category."