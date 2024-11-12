Duolingo to launch generative AI video-calling feature in India to boost monetization
Summary
- Duolingo is likely to boost monetization with this addition as users are more likely to pay for this feature, said Meese, who is on a four-day India visit.
US-based language learning company Duolingo is looking to roll out its newly launched generative artificial intelligence-backed video calling feature 'Video Call with Lily' in India this month to boost monetization in the country, said its chief business officer Bob Meese.