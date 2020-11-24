DuPont’s up-and-down history shaped Biden’s views on business

Yet for all the talk of change, most companies still give priority to shareholder returns, an emphasis most analysts consider inevitable. “What’s changed over time is that there’s a view that a lot of customers care about the environment and care about social issues, and companies need to respond to that," says Steven N. Kaplan, an economist at the University of Chicago, Mr. Friedman’s academic home when he published his essay. “That said, if you do all of that without maximizing shareholder value, you’re going to be uncompetitive." Those forces are driven in by part by the spread of globalization that intensified after DuPont’s heyday, says Mr. Kaplan, and can’t be reversed “unless the whole world does it."