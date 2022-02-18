Durex becomes second-largest condom brand in India: Reckitt

Penetration of Dettol antiseptic liquid stood at 5.3% in Q2 of 2019 while that of its handwash stood even lower at 3.6%. In the third quarter of 2021, the antiseptic liquid reported penetration levels of 9.1% while Dettol handwash moved up to 5.1%. This, while lower than the peak of the first wave, is still higher than pre-covid levels.