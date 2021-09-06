NEW DELHI : Reckitt-owned Durex has launched a new campaign to promote its newly launched extra–thin flavoured condoms in India.

Made by advertising agency Havas Group India, the video campaign features actor Prateik Babbar. The range is available in chocolate, strawberry and bubble gum flavours and priced at ₹50 for a pack of three.

Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – health & nutrition, Reckitt said over 60% of condom sales in India are in the flavoured condoms category and hence the focus has primarily been on flavours and not on product innovation and offerings.

"Durex is addressing this issue by launching a one-of-its-kind “Made for India" Innovation with Durex Extra - Thin flavoured condoms leveraging our product expertise and superiority of producing thin condoms. Through #EndBedroomDistancing campaign we are looking to normalise conversation around intimacy and sex," he added.

Apart from television and digital platform such as YouTube, Durex India is also leveraging influencers from various industries such as singer Harry Sandhu and actor Harshavardhan Rane who will promote the brand message across social media platforms appealing to various cohorts.

Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, said, “Once we get people talking on social media about #EndBedroomDistancing we will launch our TV spot that employs a metaphor to demonstrate how Durex extra thin flavoured condoms do just that and also gives you flavour that makes you feel closer. The third act of the campaign sustains the conversation with clever memes and influencer posts."

