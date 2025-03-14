Companies
Duroflex sharpens focus on profits ahead of a public listing in 18 months
Priyamvada C 5 min read 14 Mar 2025, 01:48 AM IST
SummaryIf all goes as planned, Duroflex will likely be the second company in the space after its larger rival Sheela Foam -- maker of Sleepwell and Kurlon mattresses - went public in 2016. Duroflex also competes with other players such as Wakefit, The Sleep Company and SleepyCat.
Bengaluru: Mattress maker Duroflex has aggressively pursued profitability in the past two years as it prepares to list on the public markets in the coming 18 months, its group chief executive officer (CEO) Sridhar Balakrishnan said.
