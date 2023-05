Kohli, the company said, will appeal to a wider audience, inspiring individuals to prioritize their sleep for a healthier tomorrow. Its campaign is titled ‘Great Sleep Great Health’.

Kohli, a fitness enthusiast and professional athlete, understands the importance of sleep for a healthy life and he prioritizes sleep in his daily routine, recognizing its significant impact on his health and overall performance as a sportsperson, the company said in a statement.

The cricketer said: “I understand the importance of sleep and recovery in maintaining peak physical and mental health. It is not just about getting enough hours of rest, but also about the quality of sleep one gets. I ensure I get deep restorative sleep. I am excited to bring a new dimension to the brand and drive its message of sleeping better for a long, healthy, and enhanced quality of life.“

Mohanraj J., CEO of the company said, “We are happy to announce our collaboration with Kohli, who shares our passion for the importance of sleep. With the launch of our new product Neuma, we are solidifying our promise to help India sleep better.“

Mathew Chandy, chairman and managing director of the firm added: “Many of us tend to overlook the importance of sleep and its significance for our mental and physical well-being. We are delighted to have Kohli as our partner in our mission to promote the importance of good sleep."

This year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh became the most valued celebrity for endorsements in 2022, replacing Indian batter Kohli. A report, ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation’ by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm, Kroll said the former Indian skipper’s brand value was $179.6 million which has seen a decline for two consecutive years, especially after he left the captaincy of the men’s cricket team. He was valued at $237.7 million in 2020 and saw a steep fall of 21% in 2021 at $185.7 million.