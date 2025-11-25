Dutch bank ABN Amro plans to slash 5,200 jobs by 2028 — what's behind the layoffs?

Dutch Bank ABN Amro NV may slash 5,200 full-time roles by 2028 as the new Chief Executive Officer, Marguerite Berard, aims to boost profitability, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The Dutch lender said that the net reduction in headcount, compared to last year, is expected to be finalised within the next three years. Approximately half of this decline will be due to attrition. By the end of 2024, the bank had nearly 22,000 full-time staff and 3,670 external contractors.

“We know that more must be done to enhance our returns and competitiveness,” Berard said in the statement.

Berard, who took over from Robert Swaak in April to become the bank’s first female chief, has committed to reducing costs and improving capital allocation to enhance profitability. She has already begun restructuring at the Amsterdam-based lender, leading to roughly 1,000 job cuts this year, and earlier this month, she announced ABN Amro's largest acquisition since it was re-listed on the stock exchange ten years ago.

ABN Amro's goals The Dutch bank aims to increase its return on equity to at least 12% by 2028, while targeting a cost-to-income ratio of below 55%, according to a statement issued ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday.

The €960 million ($1.1 billion) deal to acquire NIBC Bank from Blackstone Inc., announced earlier, will expand ABN Amro’s presence in the Netherlands. It is expected to yield approximately an 18% return by 2029 on the invested capital. Additionally, the bank has recently finalised the acquisition of the German wealth manager Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe AG.

ABN Amro’s shares jumped nearly 80% so far this year.

According to the statement, the bank is streamlining its operations by decreasing the number of legal entities, digitising processes, replacing legacy systems, and leveraging artificial intelligence.

ABN Amro also aims to increase revenue to over €10 billion by 2028. Its new objectives include reinforcing its position in Dutch retail banking and becoming a “top-five private bank” in Europe.

On Tuesday, it said it had reached an agreement to sell its Alfam subsidiary, a personal loan business, to Rabobank.