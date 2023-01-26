Dutch central bank slaps cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase with 3.3 mn euros fine

Dutch central bank slaps cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase with 3.3 mn euros fine3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 02:54 PM IST
- The Dutch central bank revealed that Coinbase contravened the objectives of the guidelines in the past by providing crypto services in the Netherlands without registration with DNB.
The Dutch central bank has imposed an administrative fine of approximately around 3.3 million euros on leading crypto exchange Coinbase. The reason behind the penalty is due to the exchange provided crypto services in the Netherlands in the past without registration. The central bank has given till March 2nd to Coinbase for opposing the fine.
