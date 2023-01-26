Dutch central bank slaps cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase with 3.3 mn euros fine

Further, the Dutch central bank revealed that Coinbase contravened the objectives of the guidelines in the past by providing crypto services in the Netherlands without registration with DNB. This meant that Coinbase was unable to report unusual transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit-Netherlands during the period of non-compliance and until 22 September 2022. As a result, a large number of unusual transactions may have gone unnoticed by the investigative authorities during this period."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}