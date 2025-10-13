Dutch government takes charge of Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia, parent firm's shares drop 10% in Shanghai

The Dutch government has taken over control of a Chinese chipmaker, Nexperia, amid the tensions with Beijing, as tensions loom over the race for technology, intellectual property and semiconductors, reported the news agency Reuters on Monday, 13 October 2025.

According to the agency report, the Dutch government announced that authorities have intervened in Nexperia, a Nijmegen-headquartered company that manufactures semiconductor chips for cars and consumer electronics, over concerns about the transfer of technology to its Chinese parent company.

The semiconductor firm Nexperia is owned by a Chinese company named Wingtech Technology Co. Ltd. Shares of the Chinese parent company dropped after the Dutch government took control of the company.

Wingtech Technology shares closed 10% lower at 41.83 Chinese Yuan, compared to 46.48 Chinese Yuan on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, according to the data collected from Marketwatch.

Amsterdam has imposed the Dutch law “Availability of Goods Act” to take control of the company. However, the Dutch government will not take ownership of Nexperia, but the authorities will have the power to reverse or block management decisions it considers harmful, according to the agency report.

Driven by geopolitical bias? Nexperia's parent company, Wingtech Technology, claimed that the Dutch government's intervention in the chipmaker is allegedly “driven by geopolitical bias,” according to the agency report.

The company also claimed that non-Chinese Nexperia executives attempted to forcibly alter the chipmaker's equity structure through legal proceedings, describing this as a “cloaked power grab” within the firm.

Wingtech is reportedly in consultation with the lawyers and asking for government support to “protect the legitimate rights and interests of the company.”

According to the agency report, Wingtech bought Nexperia for $3.63 billion in 2018. The company also said that it complied with all relevant laws and regulations.

The Dutch government cited issues around “crucial technological knowledge,” but they did not elaborate on the topic.