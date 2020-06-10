Dutch pension fund APG eyes Tata Power’s RE InvIT

Experts said foreign pension funds are taking an interest in the domestic green economy as the Indian market has matured and it fits their risk profile. They are also uniquely positioned to invest directly into the infrastructure space drawing from their experience of investing in North America and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries. Also, the pension funds represent the so-called patient capital, which seeks modest yields over time. While a Citibank spokesperson declined to comment, queries emailed to Tata Power early on Tuesday remained unanswered. APG Asset Management spokesperson declined to comment.