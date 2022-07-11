Duty deferment scrapped for solar cos3 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 01:28 AM IST
- CBIC said that the grant of permission is not in accordance with the Manufacture and Other Operations under the Warehouse Regulations 2019
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has revoked the concessions it had granted under the bonded warehouse scheme—which had allowed solar developers to defer payment of the steep import duties on solar cells and modules that took effect on 1 April—in the wake of blatant abuse of the scheme.