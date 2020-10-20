Duty on imports of TV, mobiles not to last long

Experts said the policy focus is on making the country self-reliant. This entails supporting identified manufacturing sectors in their effort to move up the global value chain with both fiscal and non-fiscal measures. “Any further measures, tax or otherwise, may be considered taking into consideration the overall sectoral or product requirements and the support the ecosystem needs for consolidating and aligning them with other bilateral or multilateral commitments and the overall trade strategy," said Rahul Shukla, executive director, PwC India. The hike in customs duty on mobile phones and components has led to many countries, including the US, the EU, and China, dragging India to the dispute settlement mechanism of the World Trade Organization.