BENGALURU: DXC Technology and Nasscom Foundation have jointly launched the Employability Skills Programme to train 7,500 underserved students in new-age technologies.

The programme will train students from over 35 tier-2 and tier-3 technical and non-technical colleges in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, on artificial intelligence, data science, internet of things, UI-UX design, and cybersecurity.

Nasscom Foundation and DXC Technology have identified TMI as the training partner, and Nasscom-MeitY’s ‘Future Skills Prime’ as the training platform for this programme. It has already onboarded 2,500 candidates and plans to enroll approximately 5,000 more students by the end of August.

This social collaboration by DXC Technology will engage students through 80 hours of blended learning-based curriculum, divided into three levels. The first level will be common for all where the students will undertake a 14-hour ‘Digital 101’ course through Future Skills Prime. The curriculum for the second and the third levels will be tailored to the technology specialization chosen by the students. The program will also make the students industry ready for employment opportunities through soft skills training.

At the conclusion of training, the programme will place students with various companies across the industry for a full month to gain hands-on technology project exposure. Separately, student winners of the ‘ideation workshop’ will be provided with an opportunity to intern with DXC Technology for six months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.