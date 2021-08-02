DXC Technology and Nasscom Foundation to skill 7,500 students on new tech

This social collaboration by DXC Technology will engage students through 80 hours of blended learning-based curriculum, divided into three levels. The first level will be common for all where the students will undertake a 14-hour ‘Digital 101’ course through Future Skills Prime. The curriculum for the second and the third levels will be tailored to the technology specialization chosen by the students. The program will also make the students industry ready for employment opportunities through soft skills training.

